Rail way to see India's true colours shine through

The land is vast and varied, with verdant tropical rainforests, dazzling white beaches and rocky mountain ranges.

The brightness of the scenery is mirrored in richness of the culture and religion of this traditional colourful country.

Great Rail Journeys share their palette of colours of India as seen through this incredible selection of tours.

True blue

GREEN: ​Known as ‘Queen of the Spices’, cardamom is the world’s third most expensive spice and native to southern India.

Popular in all manner of Indian dishes, Okra is believed to increase brain power.

Wearing green is believed to reinstate your energy and inspire harmony in others.​

Firm favourite in Indian cookery, coriander seeds are one of the main components of Garam Masala.

All yellow

Considered to be the manifestation of God, green can be found all over India. Enjoy the lush greenness of India on Great Rail Journeys 16-day Darjeeling & the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan, from £3,895pp. This incredible adventure is packed with ancient traditions and treasures, with an exploration of Kolkata, a journey on the UNESCO listed Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, and visits to a Darjeeling tea plantation, Tiger's Nest Monastery and the Chimi Lhakhang fertility temple.

BLUE: Lord Krishna is believed to be the embodiment of divine joy and love, he destroys all pain and sin.

The national bird of India, the peacock is a symbol of beauty, grace, joy and love.

It’s uncertain why the locals began painting their houses blue in the city of Jodhpur, but the city resembles an oasis in the desert.

Well red

The colour of peace and serenity, wearing blue is believed to have a calming effect.

Representing anything infinite, such as the ocean and sky, blue is also representative of power and life. Experience the peaceful serenity of the colour blue on the 15-day India's Palace on Wheels, from £4,995pp. Discover magnificent palaces and forts while living the lifestyle of the Maharajahs aboard the famous Palace on Wheels train.

YELLOW: The Amaltas Tree brings bright yellow to the landscape during India’s dry season. The flowers are also an important part of religious festivals.

Lord Vishnu and his wife the Goddess Lakshmi, often called ‘the ideal couple’, are worshipped with marigolds.

Yellow is believed to have the same qualities as the sun, wearing yellow will rejuvenate and balance the mind.

Linked to fertility and the sun, turmeric is used in Indian wedding ceremonies to represent inner purity and pride.

The sacred colour yellow radiates warmth and light, symbolising the balance of life. This springtime colour can be enjoyed with a visit to the Golden Temple of Amritsar during Great Rail Journeys 11-day Spirit of the Himalaya, from £2,345pp. This spectacular tour celebrates the stunning Himalayan Mountains, Tibetan mysticism and colourful Indian cities.

RED: Cultivated mainly in Jammu and Kashmir, saffron is a symbol of freshness and purity.

Mace is derived from the lacy covering of the nutmeg shell, it is similar to nutmeg, but the flavour is stronger.

With many different varieties grown all over India, chilli is used by farmers to keep elephants away from crops.

Considered sacred throughout India, the Ashoka tree is often found in palace gardens and next to temples.

Red, a warm and welcoming colour is symbolic of fertility and opulence, and can be enjoyed on the 16-day Kerala and Exotic Southern India, from £2,695pp. This unforgettable tour of southern India includes visits to the cities, temples and tea plantations of the Tamil Nadu region, and a cruise through Vambanad Lake.

WHITE: The national flower of India, the Lotus signifies fertility, divinity, wealth, enlightenment and knowledge.

​Jasmine is used in Indian wedding ceremonies to symbolise sensuousness and proximity between the couple.

White pepper is grown in southern India and has a warmer taste as it is left on the vine longer to mature.

Conch shells hold religious significance for both Hindus and Buddhists. Throughout Indian history it has been a symbol of power, authority and sovereignty.

​This calm colour, representing serenity and purity can be seen in perhaps the most famous white monument in the world, the Taj Mahal. This iconic mausoleum was built out of white marble as a memorial to Mumtaz Mahal, the beloved third wife of Emperor Shah Jahan. Great Rail Journeys India's Golden Triangle, 13-days from £1,995pp includes a visit to this moving site.

