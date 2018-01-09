Quirky choir receive cash boost

A Doncaster choir with a difference has been given a £24,000 grant to celebrate its 20th anniversary in style.

Doncaster’s Quirky Choir received the grant from Arts Council England to enable them to create new songs and perform them over the year. November 2017 marked the choir’s 20th anniversary and its members wanted to make sure that the year was celebrated in a very special way.

Artistic Director, Janet Wood, said “We are so thrilled to have been successful with this funding. This project will allow us to really challenge ourselves and create some truly fabulous new songs to perform across Doncaster.”

Professional artists will work with choir members to create brand new pieces that will be performed in unusual spaces over 2018.

Ian McMillan, Lucky Moyo, Luke Carver Goss and Jamie Laurance will each bring a unique angle to the music, including poetry, folk and DJing.

The choir and artists will also collaborate with community groups to create new songs, including Creative Directions, Singing for Memory and Swag Choir, run by Doncaster Community Arts (Darts) as well as Doncaster Conversation Club with Refugees and Asylum Seekers.

The project will be completed with a final exhibition and performance at The Point, South Parade, looking back at the Choir’s 20 years as well as looking forward to years to come.

Choir member Phil Rawlins said “This choir means so much to so many – it has become like a family. I’m really excited about working with these great artists and can’t wait to share our new songs with people across Doncaster.”

Doncaster’s Quirky Choir is an adult community choir where everyone is welcome regardless of age, ability or experience.

If you enjoy singing and want to get involved visit the Quirky Choir every Wednesday during term time, 6.45pm to 8.45pm at The Point, South Parade, Doncaster.

Contact 01302 341662 for more information.