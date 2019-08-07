Plea for help - do you recognise these people linked to Doncaster?

Mystery woman - do you know her?

Photographs on the camera, found by Dave Wise nine years ago at the Severn Valley Railway, Bridgnorth, Shropshire, are mainly of what appears to be a young family.

Many photographs are from the Doncaster area, so on re-discovering the camera recently, Mr Wise decided to launch an appeal through the Doncaster Free Press in a bid, once more, to try to find the owners.

He discovered the camera around May 5, 2010 and attempted to return the camera to the Severn Valley Railway.

Do you recognise this house, or know who lived there nine years ago?

Mr Wise said:” They told me to hang on to it, then took my details should anyone contact them regarding the lost camera.

“Over the years I had forgotten all about it, but having found it I decided to look at the photographs to try and work out where they originated.

“There are many pictures from around Doncaster plus a lot of pictures of a young couple with a very new baby.

“These may be irreplaceable, and of very sentimental significance, particularly intimate pictures of parents and child.”

One of the photographs from the collection on the lost camera

The accompanying photographs are of the people Mr Wise believes the camera belongs to, and of a property that could have been their home at the time.