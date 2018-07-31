A globally renowned Côte d’Azur music mecca's first foray into fine art proved a success the area's favourite son would have approved of.

Pioneer Picasso's bright works reflected white light and lore of this land, arguing “art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.”

Suitably cleansed were visitors to inaugural Juan-les-Pins Design & Arts Weekend that set same high tone as cultural counterpart Jazz à Juan, due to celebrate 59th fest next July.

We Brits led top five countries among more than 26,000 folk who flocked to Pinède Gould, consisting 20 per cent foreign contingent, with organisers hoping sister craft event attracts similar support with time.

Last month saw debut celebration of this homeland of creation with “around the table” exhibitions focusing on specialised schools to craftsmen, designers to industrialist, furnishings to decorative accessories.

Centre stage went to SDS Sustainable Design School from nearby Nice, whose mission statement is “design, as a way of thinking, is one of the actors of a new sustainable innovation for all".

Riviera staged stunning scenes

The self-styled "international high school of design and sustainable innovation at the service of man" presented a development project by students.

Similarly featured was Parisian Ecole Boulle leading light Lucile Viaud's hand-blown glass designs.

Such crafty creations are a big deal around here with nearby enclaves including hill-top Biot, long established glass-blowing and pottery centre of excellence ... think Cornwall's St Ives, without the surf, but much more sun!

Capacious 900m² of marquee space also accommodated eclectic takes on traditional kitchenware from salt shakers to coffee makers.

Amazing artworks abounded

And guests could quite literally lap up guest of honour Dorothée Selz's ephemeral edible sculptures, avant-garde pop art fusion that offered indisputable food for thought.

Greatest artwork arguably for attendees, old and new, remains beautiful backdrop itself, beating heart of must-see Mediterranean maritime paradise.

Built on Greek and Roman origins, characterised by lofty ramparts, local ports include yachting mecca Port Vauban and sandy shores of chic Cap d’Antibes.

Fishermen’s coves, yachtsmen’s wharves and provençal markets all jostle for visitors’ attentions while surrounding Valbonneare is again architecturally rich subject matter for any artist’s canvas. If it was good enough for Pablo!

Guest of honour Dorothe Selz

Antibes museum, celebrating the trail-blazer's cubism, confirms how this region revived the oft-troubled master’s spirits. And it will yours when you share such celebratory arts and music showcases.