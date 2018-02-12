Nile Rodgers and Chic announce huge Yorkshire outdoor summer show

Disco and dance legends Nile Rodgers and Chic have announced a huge summer outdoor show in Yorkshire.

The musical maestro will bring a night of dance, hip hop and rock to the Yorkshire coast this summer with a date at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre on June 24.

The disco stars will headline four UK seaside and stately home dates and the full list is:

Scarborough Open Air Theatre – Sunday June 24

Alnwick Castle, Northumberland – Wednesday July 11

Belvoir Castle, Leicestershire – Thursday July 19

Lytham Festival, Lancashire – Saturday July 21

Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday February 16 from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Nile Rodgers and Chic, famous for iconic hits such as Everybody Dance and Le Freak, have enjoyed global success for more than 40 years. They remain as relevant today as they did when they first hit the scene back in 1976.

The four dates are presented by promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Director Peter Taylor said: “Nile Rodgers and Chic are the epitome of cool dance music. These are global superstars who are both adored by their fans and hailed as innovators by their peers.

“We are delighted to be working with them this summer and look forward to bringing the very best of disco to Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

“Following our recent announcement that Britney Spears will be playing Scarborough OAT this summer, to able to reveal that Nile Rodgers and Chic are heading to the Yorkshire coast clearly shows the international talent we are able to attract to this stunning venue.”

Sonic innovator and multiple Grammy Award winner Nile Rodgers transcends all styles of music across every generation with a body of work that’s garnered him inductions in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (2017) and the Songwriters Hall of Fame (2016).

Nile’s work in the Chic Organization and his productions for artists like David Bowie, Madonna and Diana Ross have sold over 300 million albums and 50 million singles worldwide while his innovative, trendsetting collaborations with Daft Punk, Avicci and Sigala reflect the vanguard of contemporary music.

Nile Rodgers and Chic join a stunning line-up at Scarborough OAT this summer which includes not-to-be-missed shows from Britney Spears, Lionel Richie, Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra’s Ibiza Classics, Bastille, Il Divo, Gary Barlow, The Script, Steps and Alfie Boe.

Tickets for all shows are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).

To access exclusive pre-sale tickets – 24 hours before general sale – go to www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com and sign up.