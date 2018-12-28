New Year new experiences discounted by leading hotel bookers

LateRooms.com has launched a January sale, offering up to 40% off your next stay.

More than a hundred hotels are included in the bargain blitz throughout next month for locals who want to explore somewhere and something new.

Aldwark Manor York interior

Quality accommodation is available from Exeter to St Andrews, even crossing Irish Sea to Galway, to make 2019 the time for memorable stays.

For quiet detox here in God's own County, book into 4* Aldwark Manor Golf & Spa Hotel near historic York for two nights from just £74.

Or chill out over Blue Monday for same period at 4* Belton Woods Hotel in equally attractive Grantham for just £68.

Not quite ready for Dry January this year? Then paint the town red at 4* Best Western Plus London Wembley from £50.

Belton Woods Grantham

Or head down Toon for just £47 at 4* Jurys Inn Newcastle Gateshead.

LateRooms.com https://images.laterooms.com/en/promo/january-sale-hotels.html booking window ends January 31 at 11.59pm, valid on selected arrival dates until the March 31.

Best Western Plus London Wembley