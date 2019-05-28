The ‘Little’ Plough pub in Doncaster the branch launched a real ale that was brewed for the Doncaster Beer Festival on June 6–8 June at The Dome.

The beer was brewed as a collaboration between Doncaster CAMRA and the Hilltop Brewery Co in Conisbrough.

The beer is a 3.5% dark mild and is intended as a suitable drink for both first time drinkers and seasoned veterans.

The festival has a space theme this year and celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. In keeping with the theme, following much discussion, it was decided to name the beer after Laika who was the first dog to go into space.

Laika Mild was served for the first time at The ‘Little Plough and branch members gave it a ‘thumbs up’.