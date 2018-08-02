MARVEL-ous Disney Magic deals for all the family

DisneyLand Paris and MagicBreaks have announced MARVEL-ous quarter off this month's family deal prices.

MagicBreaks holiday specialist providing fun family breaks is uniting MARVEL fans with their heroes at Disneyland® Paris.

Fans of all ages can assemble super squads such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America and Star-Lord for some monumental MARVEL missions.

Local families can enjoy special 25% off two nights accommodation at Disney’s Hotel Cheyenne on select dates in August.

The deal includes free Quick Service Breakfast & Half Board Standard Meal Plan from £389 per person based on two adults and two under-12s sharing Texas room.

The price is Inclusive of flights from London Gatwick and transfers. For terms and conditions and to book visit www.magicbreaks.co.uk or call 0330 880 5092.