LiVE REVIEW: Happy Mondays - still twisting our melons after all these years!

To say the Madchester scene was the musical score to my formative years would be an understatement.

The late 80s and early 90s was when I first properly started getting into bands and going to gigs, devouring songs and sets by the likes of the Stone Roses, Charlatans, Inspiral Carpets and many more who burst out from the musical capital of Britain back in that era.

However, the Happy Mondays somehow escaped my gig-going radar. Yes, I bought the singles, "twisted my melon" and "called the cops" to Step On in my very natty baggy gear and played their break-through album Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches until it wore thin.

But seeing them live bypassed me. I'm told that back then, the shambolic nature of the gigs meant I wasn't missing very much.

However on a chilly night at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall, all that was finally put right.

It's now 27 years since Pills was released - and since then, we've seen lead singer Shaun Ryder munch on animal testicles on I'm A Celebrity and self-proclaimed freaky dancer Bez triumph on Celebrity Big Brother and take a stab at politics.

The band are back together again and while the drugs and madness of their heyday are very much behind them, there's still something of a gritty, slightly crazy, scally edge to the Mondays.

Opener Loose Fit takes a mid 40-something audience right back to the day while Kinky Afro, which follows, gets the crowd "yippee-yippee-ay-yay-yay-ing" and rolling back the years to more innocent, but probably much more debauched times.

Pills and preceding album Bummed are heavily mined for the majority of the set as Ryder, pretty much standing stock still, bumbles his way through proceedings in a volley of swear words and constant befuddlement over the setlist.

Whether its genuine confusion brought on by his previous excesses or just a carefully delivered act giving the audience exactly what they want, no-one is quite sure, but his rasping vocals welded to the band's lazy dance beats take us all back to the days of sweaty indie nights back in 1991.

Female vocalist Rowetta soars with her beautiful, soulful vocals while Bez laps up the adulation at the front of the stage, still bug-eyed and shaking his maracas after all these years.

Hallelujah and 24 Hour Party People still sound fresh and relevant and like nothing else around musically, but its main set closer Step On and an encore of Wrote For Luck that draw the biggest cheers of the night.

There might me no pills or 24 hour partying these days but the Happy Mondays can still provide plenty of thrills.

As Shaun himself might have said back in the day. Top one, mate.