Leading video artist Bill Viola brings most well known pieces to Doncaster

A stunning and provocative exhibition by internationally renowned video artist, Bill Viola, will be on show in Doncaster from next month.

The most well known pieces of one of the world’s leading artists will be exhibited at The Point in South parade from September 19 to December 15.

The solo exhibition will feature pieces from the Passions series, including ‘Four Hands’, ‘Surrender’ and ‘Catherine’s Room’.

Viola is internationally recognised as having been instrumental in the establishment of video as a vital form of contemporary art – his work tends to be simple in style while making use of state-of-the-art technologies. His video works focus on universal human experiences—birth, death, and the unfolding of consciousness—and his pieces are shown in museums and galleries worldwide.

Viola’s work has never been displayed in Doncaster before. This unique opportunity for Doncaster residents and visitors to view a selection of Viola’s video works in person is not-to-be-missed.

Assistant Director for the exhibition, Helen Jones, said “We are so thrilled to have been selected as a venue for ARTIST ROOMS. To host an exhibition by an artist of such significance is a massive opportunity for Doncaster and we can’t wait for local audiences to see this work.”

The Point is hosting the exhibition as part of the national ARTIST ROOMS initiative – a touring collection of more than 1,600 works of modern and contemporary art by more than 40 major artists.

The collection is jointly owned by Tate and National Galleries of Scotland. It is displayed across the UK through a touring programme of solo exhibitions, supported by Arts Council England, Art Fund and Creative Scotland.

ARTIST ROOMS was established through The d’Offay Donation in 2008, with the assistance of the National Heritage Memorial Fund, Art Fund and the Scottish and British Governments. Entry to The Point is free. Visit www.thepoint.org.uk/visit for more.