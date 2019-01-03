Kick-starting January in Doncaster over the years, in great fashion...

Each new year brings celebrations and the incentive for people to make changes for the better in their lives for the coming months….

Here are a few January photos from around Doncaster, of previous happy occasions and new beginnings in the borough.

Showing their support for the British Heart Foundation's sponsored 5km jog and mini-marathon in Cantley Park on Sunday (30 January) are Fitness First's Balby, Doncaster staff, from left, studio and events manager Nicki Green, Sarah Martin, Leanne Hague, Neil Dixon and general manager Joanne Sharp.

Many retired sports stars help to inspire young people to adopt healthy lifestyles through a variety of incentives, some of which involve visiting schools.

Olympic swimmer Sharon Davies features on the main photograph, as she helps with the launch of a Kickstart to Fitness programme in Doncaster, in January, 2008.

She is pictured at the pool with pupils from Hall Cross and Danum schools.

Thelma Howard of Toll Bar, Doncaster gets CBE in new Year honours list

There’s a big smile from schools crossing warden of 26 years Thelma Howard of Toll Bar, as she celebrates being awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours List in 2004.

She began her own education at the primary school there, then her three children attended and three of her six grandchildren also became pupils.

And children at Doncaster Deaf Club are seen enjoying colourful dragon dance celebrations for the Chinese New Year in January, 2006.

Children at Doncaster Deaf Club perform a dragon dance in celebration of Chinese New Year (D6503LR)

The opening of a new maths, art and design block at Hatfield Visual Arts College took place in 2007 , when MP Alan Johnson, Secretary of State for Education and Skills called by, and is seen chatting to pupils Kerrie Anne Calvert, 15, and Kayleigh Clarke, 14, after he performed the official opening ceremony.