These 10 at-home cleaning mistakes could lead to food poisoning or infections

Cleaning

Bark.com surveyed 3,256 Brits on their cleaning methods, finding that the majority of British homeowners are making numerous cleaning mistakes, with some that could lead to food poisoning and dust mite infestations.

Not thoroughly cleaning the vacuum every few weeks

Not Vacuuming the bed mattress once a month

Not replacing kitchen dish cloth/sponge every three days

Not washing bedding every 7 to 10 days on 60 degree cycle

Not thoroughly washing chopping boards after every use

Not sterilising the mop head after every use

Not washing and disinfecting the kitchen bin weekly

Not cleaning refrigerator shelves and drawers weekly

Not disinfecting door knobs and taps weekly