Doncaster estate's get-togethers promote good mental health

Exercise class for good physical and mental health

Anchor Hanover is acting on information that shows loneliness among people aged over 50 is on the rise.

Research carried out by Age UK reveals that the number of people who do find they are lonely will reach two million within the next six years or so.

Initiatives include events to engage older people in the community who may not have the same support and services in place that can be found in a social housing environment.

Nick Sedgwick, director of service development, said: “Nobody should feel alone and believe they have no one to turn to.

“We want older people to live in strong vibrant communities, which is why we are always encouraging our residents to be good neighbours and to take part in activities that make them feel connected with those around them.

“While the breadth and type of activities we host may vary, the underlying aim for us is to build a positive and welcoming atmosphere.

“We also value engagement from everyone in the local community, so it’s great that we’re able to accommodate different groups who want to take part in events we organise and who host a range of activities of their own.”

Over the years Anchor Hanover has brought regular community based and social activities across its locations.

Some of the more popular initiatives include good neighbour schemes, exercise classes, arts and crafts and IT lessons. Depending upon the location the sessions may be run by local staff, community volunteers or other residents.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

This is all seen as vital, to help ensure good mental health and wellbeing, recognising it is as important in older age as at any other time of life.