Kids' bedding

Whether it’s dancing dinosaurs, lovely lions or beautiful ballerinas, there’s something for everyone and starting from only £12!

Lucy Knight, Head of Brand & Marketing at Happy Linen Company, said: “We’ve come up with a fantastic range of summer designs, all inspired by tropical and pastel colours. We’ve matched these with some of our favourite themes and characters, creating a really unique range that will hopefully put smiles onto boys’ and girls’ faces all around the country.”

All the bedding is made with a high-quality cotton blend that will keep you cool all summer long. They’ve created this particular material to give you a soft and durable finish which is simple to wash, easy to dry and quick to iron (if you iron your sheets…).

If that wasn’t enough, all of the bedding sets come with free pillowcases included – toddler sets come with one, all other sizes with two.

Bundle sets

If you’re redecorating your childs’ entire room, there is just the thing to make your life easier: bundle sets include matching eyelet curtains and quilted throws for the majority of designs. Buying these as a bundle gets you a 10% saving over the individual item prices.

Sleep happy, not hungry