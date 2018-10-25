The road sign located outside the entrance to Sherwood Hideaway said we were just 20 miles away from Doncaster, writes Ellen Beardmore.

But after checking in, checking out our luxury lodge and cracking open the bottle of complimentary champagne to break the ice, it felt like we were on another world entirely.

The view of outside the lodge

The location of the lodges – which have a bright, contemporary design and are packed with decadent touches including a hot tub, Molton Brown toiletries and a coffee maker – is simultaneously close to plenty of attractions yet surrounded on all sides by the miles of trees of Sherwood Forest.

There was more than enough room for six people in our accommodation, enough to bring two families together, while being able to break off and do your own thing, even if that it is just jumping in the hot tub from the master bedroom while the others have a nap!

We used the lodge as our base to explore the best of the three counties, from a day out in historic Lincoln, exploring all its charms such as the cathedral, castle and gin joints too, to the famed Major Oak where the legend of Robin Hood lives on.

A day of golfing at Mansfield Woodhouse was par for the course for the boys, while the girls enjoyed a spa day at the nearby Aquasana, which now has a sauna located right in the treetops.

The trip proved to be a real journey of discovery for the region, not least the Green Oak in Cuckney, an excellent foodie pub with a fantastic selection of seafood.

If relaxation is high on the agenda, then massages can be arranged in the lodges . And there’s even a number of tried and tested takeaways which will deliver right to the door. We chose to take it in turns to cook, using the incredibly well equipped kitchen, and it was in or around our temporary home where the real family bonding took place.

Autumnal walks from the lodges into the woodlands near by uncovered interesting funghi, wildlife and trees scarred by lightning strikes. And plugging our own music into the modern music system allowed us to enjoy long nights of good natured arguing over Scrabble scores.

It can be hard to get people together when everyone has such busy lives, so these are the memories we will take away.

Breaks at Sherwood Hideaway cost from £422, based on a four night break in a Woodland Rustic two bedroom lodge, arriving on November 6/19/26 or December 2/10/18. Applies to new bookings only and subject to availability. Standard booking terms and conditions apply. Visit https://www.sherwoodhideaway.com or call 01623 824 594 to book.

Head off for a walk from your lodge into Sherwood Forest