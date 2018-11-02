Help needed to identify the soldiers in this Doncaster photograph

This photograph of soldiers appears to have been taken in Campsall with local historians keen to identify the group.

One of the soldiers pictured, on the back row, far right is identified as Thomas Waddington of Norton, who was in the Royal Engineers.

He is known to have been wounded in battle but he survived.

His niece, Jean Rogers, gave the photograph to local history group Barnscan, and they would like any more information about it.

Secretary Janet Millward said: “ As the photo appears to have been taken in Campsall Church doorway, we wondered if it could be one of the ‘Pals' battalions of local men who went off to war together.

“If so, we were hoping someone might recognise a relative in the picture.”

More photographs and memories are being sought by Barnscan (Sutton, Campsall, and Norton Local History Group members), in partnership with St Mary Magdalene Church, Campsall, for a special event they are organising.

On Saturday, November 10, from 2 to 4pm, an exhibition will commemorate the end of WW1. Local people are invited to contribute photos (to be copied), stories and memorabilia for display purposes.

Anyone with material to add to the collection should call Janet on 07789 721916.

The exhibition will be held in St Mary Magdalene Church, Campsall.

Admission will be free and refreshments will be available. At 4pm there will be a sounding of The Last Post and the reading out of the names of local men who lost their lives in the Great War..​