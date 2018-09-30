Great Rail Journeys' global tourism Italian connection

World Tourism Day Cultural Protection theme shone spotlight on country hosting most UN educational, scientific and cultural sites.

Italian connection is celebrated by UNESCO Italy the Great Rail way with transports of delight from Venice to Verona, San Gimignano to Siena.

The UK’s leading provider of escorted group train holidays www.greatrail.com presents its impressive bel paese portfolio showcasing nation's treasure trove of art and ancient culture as well as rich dishes from Parma ham to parmesan.

ARCHAEOLOGICAL AREA OF AGRIGENTO

Well preserved remains of a great city of the ancient Mediterranean with seven Doric temples making it one of the most notable sites of Greek art and culture.

How to visit the Great Rail way … book the lead-in priced escorted tour from £1,395pp

Picturesque Pisa available by rail

The Magic of Sicily, 8 days from £1,395pp

An excursion-rich adventure with a journey aboard the Circumetnea train celebrating its 120th anniversary since opening, and thrilling journey to Mount Etna, one of the most active volcanoes in the world.

Other UNESCO sites on this tour: Arab-Norman Palermo and the Cathedral Churches of Cefalu and Monreale, Syracuse and the Rocky Necropolis of Pantalica, Mount Etna

Cultural cityscapes aplenty during rail stop-offs

VENICE AND ITS LAGOONS

Founded in the 5th century and rising to prominence as a maritime power in the 10th century, Venice's unique location on 118 small islands harbours a large number of architectural masterpieces and major works by some of the greatest artists

How to visit the Great Rail way … reserve a place on the first departure of 2019 tour schedule

Venice Carnival, 8 days from £2,195pp

Rail break to the Floating City to soak up the dynamic atmosphere at this infectious and annual vibrant event.

Watery wonder of Venice available by trail

PORTOVENERE, CINQUE TERRE

Particularly scenic coastal area with small towns built among the steep rugged terrain

How to visit the Great Rail way … learn the lingo and say Arrivedeci to single supplement

Kiss goodbye to the ‘single supplement’ on two tours visiting the country’s most popular regions:

The Italian Riviera, 10 days from £1,795pp

The image of the colourful villages clinging onto rocky coastlines is one of the most beautiful in the country. Quaint fishing villages and picture-postcard vistas take the breath away every time.

Other UNESCO sites on this tour: Piazza Del Duomo, Pisa

HISTORIC CENTRE OF SAN GIMIGNANO

Small medieval hill town noted for its tower-houses of which 14 survive

How to visit the Great Rail way … learn the lingo and say Arrivederci to single supplement

Kiss goodbye to the ‘single supplement’ on two tours visiting the country’s most popular regions:

Highlights of Tuscany, 10 days from £1,795pp

Other UNESCO sites on this tour: Historic Centre of Florence, Historic Centre of Siena, Piazza del Duomo, Pisa

HISTORIC CENTRE OF SIENA

Exceptional medieval city that has preserved its gothic appearance from the 12th to 15th century

How to visit the Great Rail way … have a full-blown affair, go the whole hog and see the best of the whole country

Top to Toe of Italy, 16 days from £3,795pp

Other UNESCO sites on this tour: Archaeological Areas of Pompei, Amalfi Coast, Historic City of Florence, Historic Centre of Rome, Piazza del Duomo, Pisa, Venice and its Lagoon, Mount Etna

CITY OF VERONA

Historical city that preserves urban structures and architecture from 2,000 years of uninterrupted development

How to visit the Great Rail way … any season suits with a choice of 16 departures spring through Autumn

Simply Lake Garda, 10 days from £1,395pp

Other UNESCO sites on this tour: Venice and its Lagoon

TOUR INCLUSIONS:

​The Magic of Sicily

The services of a professional UK Tour Manager from start to finish

Return flights from London to Catania

Standard Class rail travel throughout

Coach transfers

7 nights' hotel accommodation including 3 nights at the 4-Star Palazzo Sitano in Palermo and 4 nights at the 4-Star Atahotel Naxos Beach in Giardini Naxos

14 meals including 7 breakfasts, 2 lunches, including lunch at a Sicilian winery, and 5 dinners, including a final farewell dinner in Giardini Naxos

Guided tour of Palermo

Guided tour of Taormina

Excursion to Monreale including its cathedral

Journey to Agrigento, including a guided tour

Excursion to Mount Etna

A journey on the Circumetnea train

A wine tasting near Mount Etna

Trip to the Silvestri Craters

Trip to Syracuse including a tour of Neapolis Park

Excursion to Ortigia

Parts of this holiday make use of portable audio headsets on guided tours, allowing you to hear your guide clearly wherever in the group you are

Venice Carnival

The services of a professional UK Tour Manager from start to finish

Exclusive meeting point at our dedicated Departure Office in St Pancras

First Class rail travel throughout (Standard Premier Class on Eurostar journeys)

All coach transfers

7 nights' hotel accommodation, including 1 outbound overnight stay in Lausanne, 4 nights in the 4-Star Hotel Sant'Elena in Venice and 2 nights at the 4-Star Concord Hotel in Turin

13 meals including 7 breakfasts, 1 lunch and 5 dinners, including one final farewell meal in Turin

Venice Carnival with time to explore

Guided city tour of Venice

Visit to Ca'Macana, a famous Venetian mask-making workshop

Venice islands cruise, stopping at Burano, Torcello and Murano

Private guided tour of the Doge's Palace

Sightseeing tour of Turin

The Italian Riviera

The services of a professional UK Tour Manager from start to finish

Exclusive meeting point at our dedicated Departure Office in London St Pancras

First Class rail unless otherwise described (Standard Premier Class on Eurostar journeys with a light meal and drinks)

Standard Class departures also available, please see departure details below or call for further information

9 nights' hotel accommodation including 1 outbound overnight stay in Turin, 7 nights at the 4-Star Grand Hotel Villa Balbi in Sestri Levante and 1 inbound overnight stay in Mulhouse

16 meals including 9 breakfasts, 1 lunch and 6 dinners, including a farewell dinner in Sestri Levante

Excursion to Cinque Terre

Cruise to Portofino

Excursion to Camogli

Visit to Lucca

Guided tour of Pisa, including the famous leaning tower and the Field of Miracles

Parts of this holiday make use of portable audio headsets on guided tours, allowing you to hear your guide clearly wherever in the group you are

Highlights of Tuscany

The services of a professional UK Tour Manager from start to finish

Exclusive meeting point at our dedicated Departure Office in St Pancras

First Class rail travel throughout unless otherwise stated (Standard Premier Class on Eurostar journeys with a light meal and drinks)

Standard Class departures also available. Please see departure details below or call for further information

9 nights' hotel accommodation including 1 outbound overnight stay in Chambéry, 7 nights at the 4-Star Grand Hotel Francia e Quirinale in Montecatini, and 1 inbound overnight stay in Turin

18 meals, including 9 breakfasts, 1 lunch and 8 dinners, including a specialty dinner in Chianti and dinner in a local restaurant in Montecatini

Guided tours of Florence and Siena

Visit to Castello di Meleto in Chianti, including a cookery demonstration, wine tasting and dinner in the castle

Sightseeing tour of Pisa

Excursion to Lucca

Excursion to San Gimignano

Parts of this holiday make use of portable audio headsets on guided tours, allowing you to hear your guide clearly wherever in the group you are

