Going on holiday? Here are 7 things you might not know are BANNED from your hand luggage

Experts at MyBaggage.com warn that although taking on only hand luggage may reduce flight prices, not fully reading the restrictions issued by airlines could cause a lot of upset upon arrival at security.

Items which travellers will want to leave out of their hand luggage include baby food and hair dye.

Marmite is banned

A spokesperson from My Baggage said: “Ensuring everything you pack at home is allowed onto the plane is an easy way to prevent a stressful experience once you reach the airport.

“Some items you might not think as a problem when packing, but when safety is considered it becomes clear why they aren’t allowed in hand luggage.

“Having items removed from you and potentially being handed a fine is not how you want to start, or end, your trip away. Each airline may have different restrictions, so it’s important to check every time you fly.”

This is the list from MyBaggage.com to help keep your flying experience as stress-free as possible:

1. Hair Dye

If changing your hair colour was at the top of your holiday list, think again. The chemical Peroxide found within the dye is banned from airplanes.

2. Marmite

Due to the consistency of the spread, no more than 100ml can be carried onto the plane in hand luggage. Similar home-comforts such as jams and honey also fall foul of the liquid restrictions.

3. Corkscrew

If you were planning on having a bottle of wine or two once you reached your destination, it would be best to keep to screw caps, or buy a corkscrew once you arrive.

4. Frozen Food

What might have been frozen when you placed it into your bag could be de-frosted once you reach check-in. This means that you could be in breach of the 100ml of liquid limit on flights.

5. Baby Food

If you are travelling without a baby, items such as baby food and sterilised water are not allowed in hand luggage. You are, however, able to take enough of these items for the journey if you’re travelling with a baby.

6. Electronic Devices with No Charge

If you cannot turn on your devices when requested by security personnel, they can take it from you, placing your holidays snaps in jeopardy.

7. Walking Poles