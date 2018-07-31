French Riviera art and all that jazz

A globally renowned Côte d’Azur centre of musical excellence is branching out into the fine art world.

No sooner has 58th Jazz à Juan sea-side stage been dismantled than plans are well in hand for a complementary craft event.

Autumn's Design & Arts Weekend launch aims to set same high tone as long-standing Antibes international music showcase that recently saw attendance among top three during past decade.

More than 26,000 spectators descended on Juan-les-Pins' Pinède Gould with Lenny Kravitz - featured "Are You Gonna Go My Way?" among crowd-pleasers - and Norah Jones proving most popular artists. And we Brits led top five countries consisting 20 per cent foreign contingent.

Fringe events, seamlessly celebrating Les Bleus' World Cup victory, also added to success story that bodes well for next year's July 12 to 21 reprise.

Before bands strike up again, October 5 to 7 will see debut celebration of this homeland of creation with “around the table” exhibitions focusing on specialised schools to craftsmen, designers to industrialist, furnishings to decorative accessories.

Amazing artworks await

Centre stage will be SDS Sustainable Design School from nearby Nice, whose mission statement reads: “design, as a way of thinking, is one of the actors of a new sustainable innovation for all.

"The international high school of design and sustainable innovation at the service of man, located in the heart of the French Riviera, will present a development project by students"

Similarly featured will be Parisian Ecole Boulle leading light Lucile Viaud's hand-blown glass designs while 900m² of marquee space will also accommodate eclectic takes on traditional kitchenware such as salt shakers and coffee makers.

And visitors can quite literally lap up guest of honour Dorothée Selz's ephemeral edible sculptures, avant-garde pop art fusion that offers indisputable food for thought.

Riviera set to stage stunning scenes

Greatest artwork arguably for attendees, old and new, will be beautiful backdrop itself, beating heart of must-see Mediterranean maritime paradise. Built on Greek and Roman origins, characterised by lofty ramparts, local ports include yachting mecca Port Vauban and sandy shores of chic Cap d’Antibes.

Fishermen’s coves, yachtsmen’s wharves and provençal markets all jostle for visitors’ attentions while surrounding villages Biot and Valbonneare are architecturally rich subject matter for any artist’s canvas. If it’s good enough for Pablo!

The resort’s incomparable charm has long delighted visitors as illustrious as painter par excellence Picasso, whose bright works reflected white light and lore of this land. Indeed, as his museum attests, the area revived the oft-troubled master’s spirits. And it will yours.