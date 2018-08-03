Five Doncaster neighbours scoop lottery win

Five neighbours on one street in Bentley are having a great end to the week, after waking up to the news that their lucky postcode DN5 0GA has scooped People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize today (3 August, 2018).

Four of the Ansult Court neighbours have won £1,000 each, with one resident doubling their win to £2,000 thanks to playing with two tickets.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson offered his congratulations and said: “Congratulations to our Bentley winners! I hope they have a great time spending their winnings. Sign up now and you could be in with a chance of winning next.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £330 million to date for 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

One good cause close to the winners that players have supported is New Life, which received £14,500 last year to offer life skills courses to those at risk of becoming homeless.

