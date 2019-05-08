Faces and places from the past, as we turn back the clock in Doncaster

This week’s dip in to the past features some random dated photographs from our archive, of people and places in old Doncaster, some of which you may recognise or have links to.

The main photograph of Doncaster Auxiliary Fire Brigade in 1940 is a far cry from today's mobile force.

Mr Peters, landlord of the Red Lion, and his family.

Events of 1939 required the mobilisation of a large number of full time auxiliary firemen in this area.

This required the setting up of sub-fire stations at Balby, Beckett Road and Factory Lane.

There were 131 full-time, and 300 part-time auxiliary firemen available.

On May 22, 1940, the Superintendent of the Fire Brigade resigned and it is recorded that Mr. J. Leadbeater was appointed in his place.

Old school picture from Edlington

Superintendent Leadbeater then took full command of the Fire Brigade in June, after the Chief Constable died.

For the first time in over 100 years, the Fire Brigade was not being run under police control.

Doncaster did not experience any severe bombing that winter, but bombs were dropped within 300 yards of a large fire on December 21, 1940, at the Plant Carriage Works.

This fire affected the carriage building workshops, with damage costing around £132,000.

The St John Ambulance Brigade pipe band in the Drill Hall

Another photograph here is of the St John Ambulance brigade’s pipe band, year not known, but they are pictured in their drill hall.

There is a former landlord of the Red Lion pub in Market Place, Mr Peters and his family, again, year not known, and an old school photograph from Edlington, that may contain some faces that are recognisable to readers through family or friends.

The last photograph is an interior shot of workers within the administration departments of the YEB office in Doncaster, if anyone recognises any of the people there.