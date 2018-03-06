Doncaster play centre Astrabound is ten next week - and celebrating its birthday with a series of events

Doncaster indoor play centre Astrabound is celebrating its tenth birthday this month, with a week long celebration.

The popular play zone, which first opened its doors in 2008, will stage a series of events from March 12-16 to celebrate the milestone.

The centre in Crompton Road, Wheatley, will host a disco, nail bar, food offers and much more during the week-long party.

There will be a free raffle ticket for every toddler from 9.30am to 3pm all week to win a VTECH laptop and 'Friday Night Fun' from 4pm to 6.30pm. There will be a nail bar, disco, balloon modelling and free face painting.

On Tuesday, kids will be able to eat for £1 when a children's megameal is purchased with an adult meal.

A spokesman said: "All of this and much, much more included in our standard admission prices."

We've also dipped back into our archives to find out what local youngsters made of the centre when it first opened ten years ago.

Ahead of its opening in March 2008, we were given a sneak preview of the play centre which over the last decade has been visited by thousands of children from across Doncaster and beyond.

A group of lucky youngsters were given a chance to test out the facilities before the 13,000 square foot building officially opened its doors.

Here's how our lucky gaggle of youngsters rated Astrabound on their first visit a decade ago.

JOHN WATCHORN, 11: "The bumpy slide was great but my favourite thing was the death slide. It's amazing - a real beast and really exciting. It really takes your breath away!"

ALFIE DEAKIN, 8: "The bit in the ball pool which sucks the plastic balls up the tubes is great fun. I liked that."

FRANKIE EVANS, 8: "The ball pool is great. It's good for playing basketball and you can aim the balls into the net."

DARCIE DEAKIN, 6: "There's a hippo in the play area that I really liked because you can play on it. That was my favourite bit."

LUC BURKE-LEJEUNE, 4: "The slides were a lot of fun and I liked putting the plastic balls into the pipes. I had some sweets too. It was a lot of fun."

TIA HANSON, 3: "The orange and purple slide was fun and I went on that lots and lots. I want to go on it again! I wanted to go on the big slide but I will have to get mummy to go on it with me."

Back then, we reported how Astrabound offered three distinct play areas for three age groups - under 2s, 2-5-year-olds and 5-12-year-olds with tots bouncing around in the soft play area, toddlers jumping with glee into the ball pool and older daredevils enjoying the thrills and spills of the death slide.