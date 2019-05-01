Doncaster diners thanked as Cosmo Authentic World Kitchen wins top UK title

Staff at a Doncaster eatery have thanked customers whose votes helped their company win the title of best restaurant chain in the UK.

Regulars at COSMO Authentic World Kitchen, based in the Frenchgate Shopping Centre, helped the company scoop the title at the prestigious Golden Chopsticks Awards, ahead of big-name rivals Itsu and Wagamama.

The finals of the Golden Chopsticks Awards, founded by TV fashion personality Gok Wan last year to recognise Oriental cuisine within the UK’s catering industry, took place in London’s Mayfair.

COSMO, which opened its Doncaster restaurant in 2013, was also awarded the Founders’ Business Achievement Award in recognition of its success in establishing itself as one of the UK’s leading world buffet restaurant brands.

Alan Li, general manager of COSMO Doncaster, said: “Although our restaurant offers food from around the world, Oriental cuisine is a hugely important part of our offering and so we are proud and extremely grateful that it has been recognised with these awards.

“What makes it even better is that the Best Restaurant Chain Award was the result of a public vote and we have no doubt that many of our loyal customers here in Doncaster will have cast their votes in our favour.”

“We are extremely grateful to our wonderfully dedicated staff in Doncaster for their contribution in maintaining the high standards that COSMO has become renowned for, and delighted that their efforts have been recognised by our diners.”

COSMO set new standards of interior design, customer care and food quality when it opened its first restaurant in 2003 and it currently operates 18 outlets across the UK and in the Republic of Ireland.