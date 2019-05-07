I was lucky enough to try out an innovative new vaccum cleaner recently – and although I’m no big cleaning fan, I was quite taken with it.

Introducing to you the Reddot design award 2018 winning powerful handheld cordless vacuum cleaner Roidmi F8.

Roidmi F8 Storm is lightweight and silent, with up to 55 minutes of powerful suction per charge.

If you find your usual upright plugged vaccum cleaner cumbersome and heavy then this could be the gadget you are looking for.

Very easy to use, small enough to be stored away but powerful enough for even the dirtiest of carpets or upholstery.

Roidmi F8 uses simplicity as design concept to achieve its all-white elegant appearance while allowing it to remain lightweight and user-friendly.

With the total machine weighs 1.5kg, it is light and handy to clean all around your home and car.

Powered by 100,000 rpm brushless DC motor, Roidmi F8 generates strong suction power. Engineered to captures down-deep dirt from carpets, floor cracks, and within mattress.

With the four-layer filtration system, the Roidmi F8 intercepts hair and dust, filters allergen and dirt, and releases with purified air. The filtration system effectively absorbs participles as small as PM0.3 and provides purification rate up to 99%.

The soft woven nylon roller brush is designed especially for delicate clean of wooden floor. It removes dust while polishing the wooden floor at the same time.