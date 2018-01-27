Creator of best-loved TV Yorkshire comedy series turns 88 this month

On January 28 this month, the versatile script writer Roy Clarke will celebrate his birthday, at the grand age of 88.

Roy Clarke OBE was born in Austerfield, near Bawtry, and has spent much of his life living within the Doncaster area.

Peter Sallis (Clegg) with Brian Wilde (Foggy) and Bill Owen (Compo) in Last of the Summer Wine.

Listed among the BBC’s top paid stars last year, his greatly-loved comedy triumphs include Last of the Summer Wine, Open All Hours and its sequel Still Open All Hours, and Keeping Up Appearances.

But before he put pen to paper and captured the hearts of the nation, Mr Clarke did national service, along with stints as a policeman, a teacher for eight years, a salesman and taxi driver.

Married with two children and grandchildren, Mr Clarke was made a Freeman of Doncaster in 1994.

Other awards he has received along the way include the Dennis Potter award in 1996. He also collected an OBE in 2002 for his contribution to British comedy and the 2010 Lifetime Achievement award at the British Comedy Awards.

David Jason with writer Roy Clarke on set in Doncaster for Still Open All Hours which has started filming for a new series due to be shown by the BBC in 2015. All the familiar faces were on set today with some new additions to the cast. Tom Maddick / Rossparry.co.uk

His career saw a fourth series of ‘Still’ Open all Hours filmed last year in Doncaster.

The original Open All Hours charted the antics of stuttering grocer Albert Arkwright played by the late Ronnie Barker, and his nephew cum delivery helper, Granville.

The re-visit to the chaotic corner shop stars Sir David Jason in charge as Granville, with original series stalwart Lynda Baron as nurse Gladys Emmanuel.

Last of the Summer Wine, filmed in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, was first screened in 1973 and made 31 series in all, that finally drew to a close in 2010.

But millions of fans are still able to enjoy the repeat antics of Cleggy, Compo, Foggy and Norah Batty, not forgetting Marina – another Summer Wine Doncastrian who joined the cast in latter years.