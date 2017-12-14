Competition: Win a Twixmas family pass to festive race day

The time between Christmas and New Year can often pose a bit of a challenge as everyone is ready for escaping the house and blowing away the Christmas cobwebs.

We can’t think of a better way to do it than visiting Doncaster Racecourse and the Twixmas race meeting on Friday, December 29. A seven race card featuring high octane jump racing, it is guaranteed to thrill all members of the family.

We have teamed up with Doncaster Racecouse to offer five family Grandstand Enclosure tickets for this iconic race meeting, a great opportunity to do something different with the children this festive holiday, or perhaps make a welcome return.

If you are a family that has never been to the races before this is a great opportunity to give it a try and have a festive fun day out.

Tickets are on sale now at Doncaster Racecourse or call 01302 304200.

To be part of the action and be in with a chance to win a family ticket for the Grandstand Enclosure, answer the following question and email to: barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk Please type Twixmas Competition in the subject line.

QUESTION: What date is the Twixmas race meeting held?

Terms & Conditions:

* Five winners will be selected at random to win the prize as offered above.

* There is no cash alternative and the prize is nontransferrable .

* Entrants must be aged 18 or over. Dress code applies - visit Doncaster Racecourse

* Winners must present proof of ID in order to claim their prize.

* Guests at Doncaster Racecourse are advised to note that the Champagne Lawn is a Challenge 21 area and only guests aged 18 and over are allowed onto the Champagne lawns.

* The closing date for the competition is Noon, Wednesday, December 20, 2017.

* Usual Johnston Press Terms & Conditions apply.