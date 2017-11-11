Celebrate Christmas at Cusworth Hall - Georgian-style - with a packed schedule of wonderful events.

Among the activities is the chance to meet cook in the Great Kitchen and sample some of her Georgian cooking.

Join the festive guided tours taking place on Sunday November 26, 12pm – 4pm and find out how Christmas was celebrated at Cusworth Hall in the eighteenth century, enjoy seasonal carols by the fireside performed by the Cusworth Singers, and have a go at our craft activities, plus plenty more.

Admission is free, but there will be a small charge for craft activity.

Let it Snow at Cusworth Hall is another wintry wonder to help get the festive season off to a warm and happy start.

Warm up by the fire and make festive crafts by the Christmas Tree, including a 3D snowman and Father Christmas, tree decorations, cards, models, masks, puzzles and more.

It takes place on Saturday 2 December 2, 11.30am - 12.30pm and 1.30pm - 2.30pm.

Admission is £1.50 per child on the day, accompanying adult go free.

There is also a Victorian Family Christmas at Cusworth Hall on Sunday December 10.

Have some festive fun dressing up and making Christmas crafts.

Children will be treated to a gift from Santa and adults can enjoy a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie.

Tickets are £10 per child and £3 per adult.

