Britney Spears in Scarborough - What to do while you’re there

Heading over to Scarborough to see Britney? Of course you are!

In fact, the US pop singer’s fans will be heading over to the east coast from far and wide, with many making a holiday of it.

Scarborough Castle is another place to see

Even if you are just in Scarborough for the day, you won’t be bored - bring your bucket and spade by all means, but here are some other attractions to (hopefully) keep you out of mischief.

Scarborough Castle (pictured)

With it’s 3,000 years of history and stunning panorama, the English Heritage site is a must on every visitor to the resort’s must-see list. See some spears of a different kind, as jousting take place this weekend - or just enjoy roaming the site, a scheduled ancient monument, with its sweeping vistas of the sea.

Alpamare (pictured)

Alpamare pool in Scarborough - up the road from the open air theatre where Britney is performing

If water thrills and spills are your thing, there’s plenty of fun for the whole family at the biggest indoor aquapark in Europe.

And it’s only a stone’s throw from the open air theatre.

Peasholm Park

It’s pretty, it’s deceptively large and best of all, it’s free! The Oriental-themed park, again just a short distance from the stage where Britney will belt out her classics. From mini golf to naval battles, boating to brass bands, the attractions at the park are wide and varied.

Sea Life Centre

From seals to the comical penguins, the Sea Life Centre is a celebration of marine life - and great for educating the kids too! Plus you can challenge mum and dad on the pirates crazy golf.

South Cliff Italian Gardens

Elegant landscaped gardens with a pond and statues, plus scenic views over South Bay and the old town.