Biggest best breaks brochure

Great Rail Journeys has achieved an industry first with its Europe, UK & Cruising by Rail Preview Edition 2020 brochure launch.

The UK’s leading escorted group rail holiday provider has launched its Europe, UK & Cruising by Rail Preview Edition 2020 brochure featuring 87 holidays.

In addition to 59 rail holidays, the preview edition includes 28 cruises by rail for GRJ www.GreatRail.com and 01904 527180.

The operator, increasingly recognised for its cruising holidays as its rail, has increased the number of departures for the 2020 exclusive river cruise charter programme to complement the Yorkshire-based operator's French barge cruising portfolio, small ship and ocean cruising collection.

The newly designed brochure includes product enhancements and unique offerings:

New inclusive luggage transfers - an industry first

Headsets on all guided European city tours

Revamped excursions

Travel from local station from £18 return per person

Early booking offers – save up to £150 per booking

NEW INCLUSIVE LUGGAGE TRANSFERS: Great Rail Journeys is the UK’s first escorted group rail holiday operator to introduce a door to door luggage service included in the tour price. All 2020 European tours starting at London St Pancras rail station will offer the new service as well as selected UK tours.

Leading the competition, the unique proposition has been introduced by Great Rail Journeys after customer feedback suggested holidaymakers would enjoy their travelling days more when not worrying about or handling their larger luggage items.

For 2020, each room offers one 25KG bag to be picked up from and delivered back to the customers home, allowing holidaymakers to travel light. Multi-centre tours will have luggage transferred between main hotels.

Great Rail Journeys CEO Peter Liney commented on the unique offering “customers told us they'd like travelling with their luggage to be easier, so we've delivered.”

https://www.greatrail.com/holidays/luggage-service/?utm_source=Press&utm_medium=Referrals&utm_content=Luggage

HEADSETS ON ALL GUIDED MAJOR EUROPEAN CITY TOURS

The operator also introduces headsets for all European guided major city tours from 2020. For the added enjoyment of these guided tours, customers won’t miss important and interesting information should they prefer to bring up the rear of the group, are a little hard of hearing or stood in a crowded, area.

Easy to use headsets provide everyone with a more personalised tour experience where no-one will need to strain to hear the commentary in a hushed museum or when walking at their own pace behind the group.

Selected tours will use the new concept of radio guide system Whisper, designed to offer the best experience, enhanced quality and superior comfort. This user-friendly, hands-free, wireless system guarantees no more hassle with tangled wires or disposable earphones that harm our environment.

CRUISE LIKE A KING ON AMADEUS QUEEN: https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/lifestyle/cruise-like-a-king-on-amadeus-queen-1-9789875

REVAMPED EXCURSIONS

The 2020 European portfolio reveals a revamped tour portfolio. The complete overhaul of its core product includes 29 holidays across the European and UK programmes showcasing new excursions, extra time in some of the best-loved destinations and staying in upgraded hotels; defining the great rail way. Featuring in the 2020 collection:

Italy: Visit the oldest gelateria in Rome for an authentic scoop of light as air Italian ice cream or spend a fun-ﬁlled evening in the heart of Sorrento making pizza from scratch.

Switzerland: Toast the spectacular scenery of Switzerland with a cold, crisp glass of Prosecco following a journey on the Bernina Express, or admire a botanical wonderland of Alpine ﬂora on an excursion to the summit of Schynigge Platte.

Germany & Austria : Experience a once in a decade performance of the Oberammergau Passion Play, or saviour the sights and sounds of Salzburg whilst transported to a different era by the magic of classical music in the Baroque surroundings of Mirabell Palace.

Spain & France: Relish the views of historic Carcassonne from the superbly located hotel; its private balcony overlooking the medieval city, or feast on Andalucian specialities whilst captivated by the mystical atmosphere of the Alhambra Palace.

Great British Isles: Wander through the illuminating and magical setting of Scotland's Enchanted Forest as the leaves change from green to gold or set them toes tapping at a Celtic Steps Show - a feel-good celebration of Irish dancing.

TRAVEL FROM LOCAL RAIL STATION FROM £18 PER PERSON

Reservations from regional rail stations can be made when joining a Great Rail Journeys holiday departing from St Pancras rail station. The fully flexible tickets range between £18 - £166 per person for standard class off-peak rail, depending on location.

EARLY BOOKING OFFERS – SAVE UP TO £150 PER BOOKING

2020 Europe, UK & Cruising by Rail Preview EBO - Holidaymakers can save up to £150 per booking for 2020 departures when booked on or before 6th August 2019.

2020 Five-star Exclusive Cruising Exclusive Offer - Save up to £100 per person on selected cabin upgrades when booked on or before 31st October 2019