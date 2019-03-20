BBC searching for 18-34 year olds in Sheffield to move to London for House Share show

If you’ve ever fancied living in London, but never taken the plunge then this BBC show could be up your street.

London is known for its expensive rent prices, but if you’d like to see what it’s like to live in the capital then taking part in a new TV programme will allow you to live in a swanky house in the city for six weeks - without having to pay a penny.

BBC Three’s House Share show

The BBC is currently on the hunt for 18 to 34 year olds who want to make the big move to London, but can’t afford to do so.

Producers are scouring the UK for people to star in the BBC Three reality show, named House Share.

The series will follow those who take part as they share the home - but all the money they earn, they have to share with their new housemates.

Dream job or fresh start

The show is searching for people who would like to take the plunge and move to the capital, perhaps to change career or simply have a new start.

The advert reads, “Are you bored of living in your small town or village? Want to move to London for your dream job but worried about the cost?

“We have an amazing house in the capital for you to move into for 6 weeks while you try to achieve your goals.”

Filming for this show will take place in London throughout June and July 2019.

Applications close on May 31 2019 and applicants must be aged 18 or over.

For more information or to apply click here.





