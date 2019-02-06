Asda search for Yorkshire’s longest married couple

As Valentine’s Day approaches and people’s thoughts turn to love Asda is searching for the longest married couple in Yorkshire.

The supermarket, wants to hear from couples who can boast an exceptionally long relationship*, offering applicants the chance to celebrate their long-lasting love with a special prize.

Loving couples are in with the chance to win a selection of Valentine’s Day treats to mark the occasion, including luxury chocolates and a bouquet of flowers.

The most long-lasting, loved up couple will be invited into store on the morning of February 14 to be presented with their prize.

Entries to the competition will be accepted up to 4pm on Sunday, February 10, and should include contact details and a photocopy of their marriage or civil partnership certificate.

These can be posted to: Asda 9Enter the name of your particular store and location here) Longest Married Couple, Havas PR, FAO Emma Pearson, 52 Princess Street, 3rd Floor, Rhodesia House, Manchester, M16JX

Alternatively, people can email to emma.pearson@havas.com

Full names and contact details must be provided.

Terms and Conditions

- No cash alternative

- Winner must be happy to be involved in publicity

- Winners must be available for photography w/c February 11, 2019

- Judges’ decision is final

- *Entrants must send a copy of their marriage or civil partnership certificate as proof on longevity of relationship