63% of Brits admit their mental health is affected by the state of their home

Our cleaning habits are causing unwanted tensions in the home, with 63% of people in the UK admitting that they feel stressed or anxious if their house isn't in tip-top shape, new research reveals.

The study*, by online blinds retailer 247 Blinds, looked into the nation's cleaning habits and how these habits are affecting our mental health. When it comes to our cleaning, it seems Brits are putting a lot of pressure on themselves to have the perfect home.

In fact, 65% of people admitted that knowing visitors were coming round was one of the main motivations for doing a deep clean. A further 42% admitted that they judge others on the cleanliness of their home when they visit their house.

Our obsession with cleaning is even putting a strain on our relationships, with 1 in 5 couples arguing every day about the topic. Cleaning techniques and how often certain areas should be cleaned seem to be causing the most arguments at home, but Brits also revealed the top 10 habits that really wind them up about the people they live with:

Not cleaning up after themselves after cooking

Leaving dirty mugs/glasses around the house

Not replacing empty toilet rolls

Not putting items in the bin

Not putting clothes in the washing basket

Not putting their shoes or coat away when they come in

Leaving empty shampoo/shower gel bottles in the shower

Not washing/drying the dishes

Leaving dirty socks around the house

Leaving hair in the bathroom

Some of the most bizarre and disgusting habits people shared included:

“My boyfriend takes out his contact lenses in bed and just flicks them anywhere. I find them EVERYWHERE and I’m very house proud!”

“When I stay over at my boyfriend’s flat, he always bites his nails and spits them on the floor and then they get stuck to everyone’s feet! It’s absolutely disgusting!!”

“My brother has a pile of towels outside his room that he never takes downstairs to wash, nor does he put them in the washing basket, and he refuses to use a towel more than once!”

“My ex-boyfriend used to wee in the sink, just one of his many awful habits! I did not approve and it didn’t last.”

For those who feel domestic tasks are causing stress and tension within the home, 247 Blinds spoke to Sally Baker, Senior Therapist at Working on the Body: “A person can change their attitude towards cleaning and domestic chores but they have to feel motivated to do so. If you want your partner or flatmate to help out more at home, giving incentives and praise when they have done something helpful is much more likely to change their behaviour than being critical!

“For those feeling anxious about tackling chores, try to break down jobs into manageable steps to avoid feeling overwhelmed. As you complete each task, acknowledge the difference you have made and give yourself some praise.”

247 Blinds also spoke to Paul Morris, founder of hygiene specialist Addmaster, about how to prioritise cleaning certain areas of the home. He suggests that weekly tasks should include:

Scrubbing the toilet with bleach or disinfectant

Changing the bedding and washing above 60 degrees

Vacuuming the carpet - always remember to take off your outdoor shoes before walking across the carpet

Wiping down remote controls and light switches with disinfectant

For more information about how often you should be cleaning certain areas of your home, visit: https://www.247blinds.co.uk/blog/change-your-attitude-towards-cleaning-with-these-top-tips