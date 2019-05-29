This top surgeon based in Doncaster passes on his skills for free, all around the world

His devotion to passing on free, specialist education to colleagues around the world has won a Doncaster surgeon a new honour, and high praise.

Mr Muhammad Shahed Quraishi OBE, a Consultant Ear, Nose and Throat Surgeon at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals, is the first person to receive the award from the Middle East Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery.

He was handpicked for the honour in recognition for his role in founding the internationally renowned ‘ENT Masterclass’.

His unbridled enthusiasm and passion for learning were highlighted, and he was described as someone with the utmost dedication to spreading knowledge and supporting his peers.

Launched almost 15 years ago, Mr Quarishi’s pioneering masterclass is focused upon the study of diseases that affect the ear, nose and throat.

The course has gained a great deal of acclaim within the surgical community and has been delivered in four different continents.

It all stems from Mr Quraishi’s belief that education is a right rather than a privilege; it has no associated cost and – with 2,500 delegate places available each year-his course is estimated to have offered over £7.5 million worth of educational resources for free.

This is not the first time that Mr Quraishi, affectionately known as ‘Q’ by hospital colleagues, has been the subject of great praise.

Back in 2017, the father of two was appointed as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), for his services to medical education.

He was also granted Visiting Professor Status at the Capital Medical University in Beijing, achieved the National Clinical Excellence Silver prize in 2015, and was elected as the Section President for the Royal Society of Medicine in 2018.

Richard Parker OBE, chief executive at DBTH, said: “Shahed’s achievements have always reflected very positively on the Trust and I can think of no one more deserving for this award.

“Throughout his illustrious career Shahed has continually gone above and beyond his core duties as a surgeon, spearheading incredible progress in the training and education of the next generation of ENT Surgeons.

“He is a truly inspirational figure. In particular, his ENT masterclass is admired worldwide and is a source of great pride for DBTH.’’

Mr Quraishi said: “I feel incredibly humbled. The ENT Masterclass takes up a lot of my time and effort, so I’m grateful to see that it is valued by my peers. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helped me fulfil my ambition. It is only through their support, alongside the encouragement of the Trust, that I have been able to get this course up-and-running.”