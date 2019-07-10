These Doncaster communities are making the borough a brighter place

Members with representatives from Bessacarr Gardening Society in Intake

The Whin Hill Amateur Gardening Society and Bessacarr Amateur Gardening Society, otherwise known as Whags and Bags, are amateur gardeners who fundraise by allowing others to see the results of their creative work, through a weekend Open Gardens event.

This took place recently and raised a fantastic sum of £1,900, that will help three local charities, including The People Focused Group at the Wellness Centre in Intake, who aim to transform their own outdoor area for use by their community.

Jackie Thompson, manager at the Wellness Centre, said that they have a range of plans for their outdoor space, that they can now develop for people’s use, thanks to the sizeable donation they have been given.

Their future scheme includes a wsell-stocked flower garden with a shared area and seating, and a central wishing well.

Raised planters will contain plants and flowers, and have been fashioned by the members themselves, using wood that was recycled from old pallets.

Jackie added: “We intend to grow quite a few vegetables and use them in our meals, as we tend to cook every day here.

“We have managed strawberries and tomatoes to start off this year, but we were late getting going so the crop is limited.

“We can do much more over the next seasons, then use the produce to best advantage.”

The People Focused Group has been running for seven years and welcomes everyone who lives within the Intake community, for a variety of activities that include craft sessions and days out, or just socialising.