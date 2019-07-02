Talks to start on improving doctors’ buildings in Doncaster towns and villages

And plans for similar schemes in two more locations in the borough are also expected to move forward with an agreement expected to be reached between the NHS and the council for shared use of buildings.

The project in the most advanced stage at present is a proposal to rehouse health services in Bentley. A document drawn up up Doncaster NHS Clinical Commissioning Group reveals officials expect to be looking at a feasibilty study, identifying costed options, and moving towards deciding what their preferred option is by the end of August.

Carolyn Ogle, Associate Director of Primary Care and Commissioning at Doncaster NHS Clincal Commissioning Group, with the Doncaster Primary Care Estates strategy

Bosses have stated they want more integration of services across different organisations, moving towards having a wide range of services in a single building. They also say they want to improve the quality of the buildings the services area based in.

They also want to get rid of ‘poor quality, poorly performing and surplus assets’.

Plans to improve the facilities in Rossington and Mexborough are also expected to move forward in the next few weeks.

Talks are now taking place between the NHS and the council about developing a develop ‘a vision’ for Rossington. This month, officials say they plan talks on agreeing a timescale for the work, that they want to include a viable long-term solution for services in 'fit for purpose' buildings, as a ‘place-based’ solution with a capacity of around 16.000 patients, mixing buildings with NHS and other public sector organisation.

In Mexborough, they are looking to include health buildings in a planned Mexbough town centre masterplan.

And under the timescales agreed, they expect to hold talks with the council about a shared vision for a Mexborough town centre masterplan, recognising and including health need, this month.

Carolyn Ogle, Associate Director of Primary Care and Commissioning at Doncaster NHS Clincal Commissioning Group, said plans were being put together because health authorities were looking to co-locate NHS and council health services. Some new buildings may be created under the project.

She said: “Since publication of the Doncaster Primary Care Estates strategy, conversations have started to take place between a number of organisations to address and take forward a number of recommendations.