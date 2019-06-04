New chief at hospital hopes to make a real difference to the people of Doncaster

After a rigorous recruitment process, Rebecca Joyce has joined Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) as Chief Operating Officer.

Rebecca, a graduate from the University of Cambridge, joins the Trust from Sheffield where she has held the post of Accountable Care Partnership Director since 2017, working across the NHS, Council and Voluntary Sector to develop a more integrated, prevention-orientated care system.

Rebecca Joyce

With almost 20 years’ experience within the Health Service, Rebecca’s career began in 2000 when she joined the NHS Graduate Management Training Scheme, working in acute and primary care roles across North West London, alongside volunteering for a Not-For-Profit Health Network in Tanzania on the coordination of HIV and AIDs services.

Following that she worked within senior hospital operational roles at Imperial NHS Foundation Trust and Ealing Hospital. In 2007, Rebecca moved to Sheffield Teaching Hospitals to take up the role of Operations Director for Specialised Cancer, Medicine and Rehabilitation.

These roles have provided a breadth of operational experience across community services, outpatients, A&E, medicine, surgery, cancer and specialised services.

Speaking about her appointment as Chief Operating Officer, Rebecca said: “I am very excited to join Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals. I believe the Trust has the ambition and vision to do the very best for patients, and I feel, with my experience, that I can help the organisation achieve its goals and, alongside my new colleagues, make a real difference for local people.

“As someone who grew up in Worksop, I am also incredibly proud to be able to serve my local hospital which cared for many of my friends and family as a youngster. I can’t wait to make a start and, building upon the work of my predecessors, help to deliver the best quality care and treatment.”

The Chief Operating Officer is an integral role at the Trust and is in charge of the delivery of the majority of clinical services and care, ensuring that services run smoothly and efficiently and patients are seen within appropriate timeframes.

Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive at DBTH, said: “I believe in Rebecca we have appointed an extremely talented, committed and hardworking Chief Operating Officer. Throughout her career, she has shown a real commitment to service delivery and improvement and I’m confident that we will benefit immensely from the weight of experience Rebecca will bring to the Trust.

“Selected from a very strong field of candidates, I am sure Rebecca will successfully oversee our services for many years to come and I look forward to working closely with her as part of the Executive Team.”