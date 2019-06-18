Three, electronic, baby grand pianos will soon take centre stage at Bassetlaw Hospital, Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Montagu Hospital.

With skilled musicians playing at intervals, it is hoped that this incidental music will provide a calming and cultured atmosphere to the hospitals, reducing anxiety for arriving patients and visitors as well as improving patient experience.

The Trust is looking for musicians with Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) Grade Seven in Piano or an equivalent to volunteer their time to play.

With a number of time slots to fill throughout the day and into the evening, interested candidates are asked to complete an application form which can be found on the Trust’s website – www.dbth.nhs.uk.

Dr Kirsty Edmondson Jones, Director of Estate and Facilities at DBTH, said: "We are looking for talented individuals to come along and perform for our patients and visitors as they enter our hospitals.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to show off your skills, volunteering your time to do something amazing for the NHS. By doing so, you'll be helping to make our hospitals a much more inviting and comfortable place to be. If you have the relevant qualifications, please apply and get twinkling those ivories for a good cause!"

The Trust is also inviting pianists over the age of 17 who are wishing to achieve Grade Seven and require opportunities to perform in public as part of their preparations.