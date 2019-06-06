Hospitals and university invite Doncaster school-leavers to take first steps towards a career in the NHS

Throughout June, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) and Sheffield Hallam University is inviting all school-leavers to a series of drop-in sessions to find out about nursing.

Taking place every Friday between 10am to 12pm and 2pm to 4pm at Doncaster Royal Infirmary until 28 June when the session will be hosted at Bassetlaw Hospital, the events are an opportunity to find out more about the Trust, the innovative work which takes place at its various sites and how to take steps towards a career within the NHS.

Why not try a career in the NHS?

At both events, a number of clinical staff will be on-hand, including Heads of Nursing, Matrons and Clinical Educators. Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour wards and departments and hear from the organisation’s leadership team about what plans are in place for, what promises to be, an exciting future for DBTH. Representatives from Sheffield Hallam University will also be present, to offer further guidance.

The sessions will also cover:

·Information about various roles within nursing and the wide-range of opportunities within the profession

·Advice about finance and funding for courses

·Support around applying for a nursing degree

·Entry criteria for becoming a nurse and guidance through the process.

Cindy Storer, Acting Deputy Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals, said: “These events are a great opportunity to meet staff, visit departments and learn why nursing is such a worthwhile profession. As a Teaching Hospital, we take pride in attracting and developing the next generation of nurses. We relish the opportunity of supporting people to take their first-steps within a career in the NHS, instilling our compassionate and caring values along the way, fostering within them the skills and confidence to reach their full potential.

“If you’re just leaving school and thinking about what comes next, or instead are looking for a career-change, come along and see what the NHS and our partners at Sheffield Hallam University can offer.”

The Trust and university is also inviting those who already fulfil the entry requirements for BSc (Honours) Adult or Mental Health Nursing at Sheffield Hallam University to come along, with an interview for the three year course, starting in September 2019, offered there and then. If successful with your application and interview, discussions can also be held about the possibility of clinical placements supported within the Doncaster and Bassetlaw area.

Dr Amanda Howarth, Departmental Lead for Nursing and Midwifery Admissions at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “We want to provide future students with an understanding of where a nursing career can take them and provide the guidance and support around how they can achieve their goals. Having an open day within a hospital environment is a perfect opportunity to connect local school and college students and the general public with the professionals at the Trust.

“Placement learning within the Trust is a significant part of the nursing curriculum, so it is great to continue to strengthen our partnership with DBTH as well as inspire new people to consider the career.”

All advertised events will take place in Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s Education Centre and Bassetlaw Hospital’s Hub.