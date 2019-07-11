Pauline Crich joined the Bentley Slimming World group in June 2017 and lost 4 1/2st in 10 month. Even more impressively, she has kept the weight off ever since.

Now the 69 year-old, who dropped from 13.3 ½ st to 8.10 ½ stone has been named the group’s Diamond Member of the Year 2019. The title is awarded to the group’s most inspirational member who has lost weight and maintained their new shape as voted for by the slimmer’s in the group.

Before and after

Pauline decided to join Slimming World after she decided she needed to lose weight. Her dress size was going up and up and she didn’t want this to carry on. She has since dropped from a size 20 to a size 10.

She says: “Like most people, I’d tried to lose weight countless times, yet nothing ever really seemed to stick. Slimming World was completely different because it was just so simple. I could still enjoy hearty, home-cooked meals with my family while losing weight, which seemed like a miracle at the time! Previous weight-loss attempts left me feeling hungry – nowadays I probably eat more than ever! Slimming World isn’t a diet, it’s a way of life.

“With Slimming World the support that I needed was there right from day one, both from my Consultant Becky and the other members in the group. I picked up new ideas and recipes every week – I still do now, in fact – and I started to really believe that I could do it. And I did, because 2 years later I’m still at my target weight and I was adamant I would prove I couldn’t lose weight eating all that food especially at my age.”Pauline began following Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan, which encourages slimmers to fill up on healthy, satisfying foods like fruit and veg, pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meat and fish so they lose weight without going hungry or feeling deprived. Pauline says: “I’m really adventurous in the kitchen now and I’ve passed lots of healthy habits on to my family and friends too.”

Since reaching her target weight in June 2017 Pauline has continued to attend the Bentley Wednesday Slimming World group and believes without their unwavering support she would have struggled to keep the weight off. Slimming World members who achieve their target, which they set themselves, can continue to attend their local group every week for free as long as they stay within 3lbs either side of their target weight. READ MORE: School teacher transforms her lifestyle, sheds six stone and drops from a size 20 to 10

Pauline says: “I’ve made so many friends that I can’t imagine not going to the group each week – it’s like they’re like family. Everyone inspired and supported me to achieve my target and now it’s my turn to do the same for other people, to show the same kindness, warmth and compassion that I was shown. Coming to group each week has kept me focused on my goal.”

Becky, who runs the Bentley Group which Pauline attends, says: “At Slimming World we believe that losing weight and maintaining for the long term is the most under-recognised achievement in weight management – I’m so proud of Pauline and the inspirational way in which she’s done this. It’s always great for new members to meet Pauline and see just what’s possible at Slimming World. For example Pauline makes the most amazing desserts for our tasters, her coconut macaroons are famous in group.”

Pauline’s group win puts her in the running for the national title of Slimming World Diamond Member 2019 competition.