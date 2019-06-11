Doncaster business trains staff to offer support and encourage fellow employees to speak up about mental health

A Doncaster-based company is training some of its workers as 'mental health champions' as part of a staff wellbeing programme aimed to offer support and encourage its workers to speak up about their mental wellbeing at work.

Denise Hoban HR Business Partner, Jill Whitehead Senior Distribution Administrator and Sue Stacey European Buyer, all volunteered for mental health champion roles and are excited to be part of the wellbeing programme.

Denise said: “With the national rise in mental health issues, it’s very important that our colleagues feel like they can come forward with any mental health problems and be listened to in a comfortable, safe space.”

Fellowes, the international office products specialist based at i-port which employs 135 people, is creating the initiative to ensure its workers remain happy and well. Mental health champions will be given specialist training on how to support colleagues with mental health problems. Workers will also be made aware of who the mental health champions are and how to contact them if they ever need support.

Darryl Brunt, UK Sales and Marketing Director, comments: “We manufacture wellbeing products, like sit-stand office desks, back supports and air purifiers, so it makes perfect sense that we look after our own workforce to the best of our abilities.”

“Although physical health at your desk is essential, we also recognise that mental health is equally important. Our champions will be able to act as a trained and confidential ear to hear any concerns our people have.”

Fellowes already has its own Wellbeing Working Party dedicated to staff. The company offers flexible working, where employees can usually finish on a Friday at 2.30pm throughout the year.

Staff benefits at Fellowes also include; the Westfield Health Cash Plan, a rewards app with discounts at national retailers, gym discounts, enhanced sick, adoption, maternity and paternity pay and a day off for their birthdays each year.