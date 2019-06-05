Staff and pupils get fit to fundraise for Doncaster school

Three colleagues from a Doncaster school have conquered the Yorkshire Three Peaks to raise money for a new playground.

Mark Smith, James Copley and Michael Lappin braved the elements and brought back almost £500 towards the £20,000 needed to replace the outdated play facility at Edenthorpe Hall Academy.

The trio scaled the peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough in 10 hours, 40 minutes.

All 200 pupils from Edenthorpe Hall Academy then followed their example and held a sponsored Danceathon.

The four-to-11-year-olds strutted their stuff all afternoon, and the Academy, which is part of the Astrea Academy Trust, has now raised over £6,000 towards its target.

Jonathan Moody, principal at Edenthorpe Hall Academy, said: “We can’t thank Mark, James and Michael enough. They are wonderful role models for the children.

“The Danceathon was a great way to show our children they can make a positive difference to the world no matter how big or small you are.

“Not only is dancing wonderful for our physical health, but the money they have raised brings us closer to providing them with a fit for purpose playground.”

Eventually, the Edenthorpe Hall playground will be transformed into a modern space, with room for traditional outdoor games, like hopscotch, as well as a fitness zone.

Local businesses are in support, and admin assistant, Laura Bardell, will do a s ky dive this month, to raise £1,000.