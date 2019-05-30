Olympic cyclist visits Doncaster primary school as part of partnership with new Aldi store

Following Aldi’s recent store opening in Armthorpe, Olympic Bronze Medalist, Katy Marchant, visited the children of Armthorpe Southfield Primary School, as part of Aldi’s partnership with Team GB to help children to develop their understanding and love of fresh and healthy food.

Team GB cyclist, Katy Marchant, delivered an inspirational assembly addressing the benefits of eating healthy and exercising. Katy talked to the pupils about her experience of the Olympics and took them through her challenging training regime.

Team GB athlete Katy Marchant giving a talk to the children at Armthorpe Southfield Primary part of ALDI's healthy eating camping and to mark the opening of the new ALDI store in the village.''Picture Katy sat with Charlie Reed aged 6 (glasses) and his school friends '

The children of Armthorpe Southfield Primary School also got the chance to see Katy’s impressive bronze medal.

The Olympian presented a donation of fresh fruit and snacks to the school, courtesy of the new Aldi store on Church Street.

This comes as part of Aldi’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh, which hopes to inspire 1.2 million school children aged 5-14, to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food with their families.

Store Manager, Arron Bailey, said: “Since opening the Armthorpe store at the end of April, we’ve had a really successful couple of weeks. It’s been great to meet more of our new customers and share our everyday amazing products with them. I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support our local primary school, Armthorpe Southfield Primary School, through our partnership with Team GB.”

Team GB star, Katy Marchant, added: “I’ve had a fantastic time with the children of Armthorpe Southfield Primary School, they were an absolute delight. It was great to talk to them about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to prepare your own meals! Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”