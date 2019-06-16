Damage caused to gates of Doncaster secondary school
This is the scene at a Doncaster secondary school this morning, after damage was caused to a wall and the entrance gate.
By Sarah Marshall
Sunday, 16 June, 2019, 12:12
Shocked Doncaster residents awoke this morning to see substantial damage caused to the entrance to the upper school campus of Hall Cross Academy on Thorne Road.
One nearby resident reported hearing a noise at around 6.45am, but ‘thought nothing of it’.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the force has ‘no record’ of an incident at the school.
More to follow.