These 11 Doncaster companies are among the fastest growing in the region

Strata CEO Andrew Weaver

To receive a ranking, companies had to show strong growth over the last two accounting periods, and have turnover of at least £20 million.

The list of 50 companies from across the Sheffield City Region had an aggregate turnover of £3.9 billion last year.

Family run business Strata Homes tops Doncaster’s string of high ranking companies by turnover.

Sales at the firm have tripled over the last three years from £46.7 million in 2016 to £154.1 million last year. The housebuilder currently has 18 housing developments across Yorkshire and the Midlands.

Also listed is Burrows Motor Company, another family run business founded 20 years ago and owned by local Doncaster man Steve Burrows. The business has car dealerships in Doncaster, Barnsley, Rotherham, Sheffield and Worksop. Chesterfield Poultry, with their wholesale supply and sale of meat and meat products, features, along with Kaye Aluminium Ltd (holdings), one of the UK's leading independent extrusion companies producing aluminium profiles for the building, electronic and automotive market sectors. MS International PLC, Portland of Bawtry, Today’s Wholesale Services, Warners Fish merchants. A.E Spink, Farmstar and Go Green also made it on to the list. Coun Bill Mordue, cabinet member for business, skills and economic development, said: “These Doncaster companies are a prime example of how independent firms are thriving despite the continued economic uncertainties.

“Through their job and wealth creation, and the beneficial impact their growth has on the local supply chain, these businesses are strengthening the economy in Doncaster, the wider region and in the North.“Our Business Doncaster team offers invaluable support for local businesses looking to expand and should always be the first point of call for business leaders and entrepreneurs.”The Doncaster business leaders can now enter the Top 50 City Region Leaders category at the 2019 Northern Leadership Awards. They will compete for the title with leaders of similar fast growing companies from the Leeds, Liverpool and Greater Manchester city regions. More information on the awards, which feature many categories open to all businesses, is available at: www.thebusinessdesk.com/northwest/events/northern-leadership-awards

The list of regional top ranking businesses was compiled by TheBusinessDesk.com and Experian for the 2019 Northern Leadership Awards, supported by CMS.