£10.65M for link road from M18 to Doncaster West Moor Park East site which will create 4,350 jobs

Blue Anchor Leisure, owners of the proposed 195-acre West Moor Park East employment site near Armthorpe, have welcomed Doncaster Council and Sheffield City Region’s decision to fund a strategic site link road in the west of the town.

Doncaster Council’s Cabinet agreed to enter into a funding agreement with Sheffield City Region at a meeting on 4th June. The cost for the road is £10.65million and will be funded by the Sheffield City Region Investment Fund, the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund and other local contributions.

The new road will connect the M18 junction 4 with Thorne Road (A18), close to the proposed employment site at West Moor Park East, which could create around 4,000 new jobs.

Jonathan Moses, a director of Blue Anchor Leisure, said: “We believe valuable public funds for this new road can be maximised through realising the benefits that our site offers to the local economy. The road and our site complement each other very well to ensure maximum economic uplift from this new infrastructure. It will ensure that the people of Doncaster and South Yorkshire get the most value for money from the investment.”

Jason Barnsdale

Commercial interest in the proposals are being managed by locally based Barnsdales.

Jason Barnsdale commented: “Even at this early stage we have had tremendous interest from companies and developers who want to deliver new employment space at West Moor Park East. This site can be delivered quickly and will complement the other sites in the current version of the Local Plan.”

The site, if developed, could inject almost 1.3 billion GVA into the local economy over 10 years. Other benefits include:

• Around £10.5 million into the Doncaster economy during construction alone - creating 120 new jobs in the construction industry

• Approximately £166 million extra into the Doncaster economy every year, once it’s delivered

• Projected 4,350 on-site jobs

• 2,770 net additional on-site jobs

• 4,080 net additional jobs, including related and off-site new jobs

The site is currently an ‘option’ in Doncaster Council’s Local Plan process and the owners are requesting it become a full allocation when the latest draft of the plan is published, which is expected very shortly.