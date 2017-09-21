Yates great new menu offers real meal deal

Popular pub and bar chain Yates tomorrow launches new menu featuring revamped selection of feel-good food.

Friday sees Doncaster and Sheffield sites among 50-plus nationwide set to introduce good grub at great prices with new additions to Big Plates and Legends sections.

Yates big burgers

Classic Cornish pasty as well as cheese and potato pie have been added along with All Day Breakfast Pie that encloses all brekkie staples within pastry case and, for hungrier customers, Even Bigger Breakfast is available.

Recognising the nation’s appetite for burgers, the brand has added a selection of reinvented customer favourites to its offering, creating menu that brings unique take on beloved baps.

The Bombay Burger sandwiches mango chutney-topped southern fried chicken fillet between two mini naan breads, topped with a chicken tikka bite alongside poppadoms, chips and curry sauce.

Pheonix Chicken Burger tops southern fried chicken fillet with melted cheese, hash brown and jalapeños. Another new addition is NY Deli Burger, which brings slice of Big Apple to the high street by topping 6oz beef burger with pulled pastrami beef, cheese, gherkins and American mustard.

Yates sweet treats

Vegetable Coconut Curry and Mexican Pasta Bake, both vegetarian fare, offer lighter bite for smaller appetites while new desserts include Chocolate Orange Marble Cake, Cookie Crumb Profiteroles and Treacle Tart.

Customers can wash down their meals with range of drinks including The Blob – drink created by the brand in the 1800s that has remained popular with customers since. Consisting of sweet Australian wine, brand, fortified wine, sugar, lemon and hot water, the unique blend is now a permanent addition on Yates menu. Many cocktails are available on 2-for-1 offer.

Marketing manager Alex Botting said: “With this new menu, we’ve created twists on customer favourites to give them something new and exciting to tuck into.

"Giving new items Legends status, and adding even more dishes to some of our most popular sections, we’re sure customers will be pleased with the range on offer at prices that can’t be beaten.”