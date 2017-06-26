Toseland Bramall Lane gig will give Special Olympics a rocking start

Rock band Toseland are to play a one-off city gig at Sheffield United – giving the Special Olympics Great Britain National Summer Games to be held in the city a rocking start.

Toseland – fronted by event ambassador and South Yorkshire-born musician James Toseland – will perform in the Platinum Suite at the Blades’ Bramall Lane stadium, which is also the venue for the opening ceremony of the event.

The band have recorded the song ‘We’ll Stop at Nothing’ as the anthem for the Special Olympics, to be held across Sheffield from August 7-12. It’s the country’s largest multi-sports event for athletes with intellectual disabilities to be held in 2017.

‘We’ll Stop at Nothing’ originally appeared on Toseland’s album ‘Cradle the Rage’ where the track was spotted by the team behind Special Olympics GB. James was then invited with his band to re-record the track along with the city choir Chorus UK at Sheffield City Hall.

All profits from the song will go to the Special Olympics GB charity and fans can hear it live when Toseland perform the anthem at the conclusion of the Games’ Opening Ceremony at Bramall Lane on August 7 during the one-off city gig.

Toseland have released two critically acclaimed albums and shared the stage with some of rock music’s biggest names. The band recently played shows across the UK in April and followed up with an extensive European tour last month (May).

The gig at Sheffield United’s Platinum Suite on Monday 7 August sees doors open from 8pm. Tickets cost £10 and are available from the SUFC Ticket Office, via telephone on 0114 253 7200 or online at http://bit.ly/2sLoVNF

The official opening ceremony for the Games is on Tuesday 8 August.