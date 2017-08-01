Story of the Bevin Boys - live theatre in Mining Museum

See a free performance inspired by the lives of the Bevin Boys who served in the coalmines during WWII and the nationalisation of the coal industry.

To be shown at Yorkshire’s National Coal Mining Museum, We Also Served highlights the experiences of the young men during WWII, who had hoped to join the armed services but were sent to unfamiliar communities to work in the coal mines and to face a painful and unsettling life.

Staged by In On The Act, performances take place August 19 to 20. Tickets can be booked by calling 01924 848806. (Photo Simon Dewhurst)