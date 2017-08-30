Super steaks but much more to sample, too

A wonderfully sunny bank holiday, and virtually every outside table was taken at The Miller and Carter Steakhouse, on Bawtry Road, in Bessacarr.

This swish Doncaster venue opened only a few months ago, and seems to be hitting the spot.

Chateaux Briand, a Miller & Carter speciality dish. Picture: Marie Caley NSST Miller&Carter MC 6

There are affordable set menus as lunchtime options. And there are meal choices to suit everyone.

All Miller and Carter chefs and managers apparently attend a three-day ‘steak school’, to experience the whole process involving the chain’s speciality meats.

The restaurant interior was stylish, comfortable, and mercifully cool. Once drinks and menus were delivered, a staff member came to talk us through menu choices, but none of us quite caught the whole spiel.

Only one of our party chose a steak, and it did deliver on the Miller and Carter promise, I was told.... cooked to the exact requirement, succulent and full of flavour.

Miller & Carter Bessacarr, Bawtry Rd, Doncaster. Picture: Marie Caley NSST Miller&Carter MC 5

The trademark onion loaf was crispy coated but substantially filling, and a wedge of fresh lettuce garnished with sauce and topping of choice. With balsamic-glazed tomato and of course, chips, finishing was a challenge but the plate was cleared.

I enjoyed my Moroccan style superfood salad, with grilled goat’s cheese, and packed with colourful, flavourful vegetables, grapes, quinoa and brown rice. There was a hint of pineapple and ginger dressing but I would have liked a more liberal coating. Still, it looked, and was, very good.

The charcoal sea salt grilled sea bass was option three, with herb-roasted baby potatoes, hot fennel relish, samphire and saffron aioli. Additional vegetables have to be requested but the dish was ample as it was. Flavours combined subtly to tantalise the tongue.

Our starter choices included indulgent cheesy mushrooms with garlic ciabatta and toasted bread and dip options from the grazings section. There are also platters to share – but we wanted room for ‘afters’.

Miller & Carter Bessacarr, Bawtry Rd, Doncaster. Picture: Marie Caley NSST Miller&Carter MC 3

No regrets on the sweet front; a generous portion of rich, perfectly squidgy chocolate brownie with vanilla pod ice cream more than satisfied: as did a raspberry creme brulee with crunchy topping and home-made biscuit, and ice cream dribbled with Belgian chocolate sauce, with melt-in-the mouth cookie.

Manager Marc Hatch said the eatery’s first months have been “really, really good”, with many visiting to celebrate special occasions, or simply for relaxed dining.