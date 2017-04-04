Stars of The Voice 2017 to support Tom Jones at open air gig in Yorkshire

One of the UK’s hottest young acts Into The Ark will support their hero and mentor Tom Jones at the music legend’s Scarborough Open Air Theatre show this summer.

Sir Tom will play live at Europe’s largest open air theatre on Sunday July 2 for what promises to be a night to remember as he performs hits from an incredible career spanning six decades.

Into The Ark

And joining him on stage will be Into The Ark – the sensational buskers-turned-singing stars he coached all the way to last night’s final of the The Voice.

Speaking on The Voice Sir Tom said: “These two boys are unique. There's nothing around them like this at the moment. They don't copy anybody, they are original. The record business needs Into The Ark.”

Hailing from Blackwood in South Wales, Into the Ark are made up of 21-year-old Taylor Jones and 25-year-old Dane Lloyd.

The soulful pair won over the public and judges of the hit ITV1 show in their first audition with a brilliant rendition of Elvis Presley’s classic Burning Love.

Over the weeks audiences have seen them nail Drake’s Hold On, We’re Going Home, smash Let It Be Me by Ray Lamontagne before hitting the final with a mesmerising version of Alicia Keys’ No On and a stunning duet of the Sam and Dave classic Hold On I’m Comingwith their coach and superstar judge Tom Jones.

Into the Ark are hotly tipped for a great music career, and one which will now see them take to the stage to open the show for Sir Tom at Scarborough OAT on July 2.

The concert is organised by promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Cuffe and Taylor director Peter Taylor said: “Into The Ark are quite rightly being tipped for big things and we are delighted to add them to the bill at Scarborough.

“They have formed a close bond with Sir Tom and he personally asked for them to support him on the Yorkshire coast on July 2.

“Sir Tom is a true music legend and we’re delighted to be bringing him to Scarborough OAT. To add Into The Ark is going to make this an extra special night.”

Tickets for Tom Jones at Scarborough OAT are available in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111); the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636); via www.ticketmaster.co.uk (0844 844 0444) and www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com